Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.22

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $5.87. Berry shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 281,683 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Berry by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

