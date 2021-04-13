BetterBetting 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00057194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00088230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.68 or 0.00630642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00031835 BTC.

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

