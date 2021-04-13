BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in March

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BETRF stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

