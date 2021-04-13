BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in March

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BETRF stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.59.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
