Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Up 344.6% in March

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 344.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BYOC remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,131,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,935,953. Beyond Commerce has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Beyond Commerce
