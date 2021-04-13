Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of Beyond Meat worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,947. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $132.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.06. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.23 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -293.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

