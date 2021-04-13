Bezant Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $14,772.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00055710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00085806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00640492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039238 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

