BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BG Medicine stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 2,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. BG Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
BG Medicine Company Profile
