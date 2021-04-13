BHPCoin Market Cap Tops $13.92 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00067120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.00260810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.56 or 0.00687054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,703.84 or 0.99595377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.81 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

