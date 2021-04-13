BidiPass (BDP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $79,057.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $880,696.38 and approximately $79,057.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00055598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00625788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00038648 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.