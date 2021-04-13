BIDR Hits Market Capitalization of $6.04 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. BIDR has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $34.36 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00258155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00676648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,542.85 or 1.00236818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00022494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.04 or 0.00867678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

