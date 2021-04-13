BiFi (BIFI) Price Tops $0.10

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $1.85 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00054505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.84 or 0.00343550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00025205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010338 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 957.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00015818 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,257,047 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

