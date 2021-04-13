Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.48. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

