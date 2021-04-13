Big Data Protocol (BDP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.62 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00004213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $63.86 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00056208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00084215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.00629012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,927,579 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.