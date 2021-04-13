BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.68.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,852,882 shares of company stock worth $110,478,938.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BigCommerce by 773.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

