Binance Coin (BNB) Price Tops $558.25 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion and $9.10 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $558.25 or 0.00883196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
