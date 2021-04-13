Binance Coin (BNB) Price Tops $558.25 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion and $9.10 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $558.25 or 0.00883196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar.

About Binance Coin

BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB powers the Binance ecosystem and is the native asset of the Binance Chain. BNB is a cryptocurrency created in June 2017, launched during an ICO in July, and initially issued as an ERC-20 token. Designed to be used for a fee reduction on the Binance exchange, its scope was extended over the years. BNB powers the Binance Chain as its native chain token. For instance, it is used to pay fees on the Binance DEX, issue new tokens, send/cancel orders, and transfer assets. BNB is also powering the Binance Smart Chain, which is an EVM-compatible network, forked from “go-ethereum”. It supports smart contracts and relies on a new consensus mechanism: Proof-of-Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus (“Parlia”), which incorporates elements from both Proof of Stake and Proof of Authority. BNB is used for delegated staking on the authority validator, leading to staking rewards for users and validators. Besides its on-chain functions, BNB has multiple additional use-cases such as fee discounts on multiple exchanges (e.g., Binance.com), payment asset on third-party services, and participation rights & transacting currency on Binance Launchpad. At the core of the economics of BNB, there is a burn mechanism leading to period reductions in its total supply (~ every three months). From its initial maximum supply of 200 million, burns are expected to continue until the supply reaches 100 million. Whitepaper “

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

