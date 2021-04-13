Binance USD (BUSD) Hits Market Cap of $5.15 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Binance USD has a market cap of $5.15 billion and $6.61 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00616862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00033035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 5,147,338,128 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

