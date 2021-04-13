Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

