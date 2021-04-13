Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Hits New 1-Year High at $416.61

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $416.61 and last traded at $416.48, with a volume of 4080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $403.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

