BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 281,990 shares.The stock last traded at $48.23 and had previously closed at $47.35.

BCAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.72). On average, research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $44,767,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,715,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

