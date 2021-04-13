Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Trading Down 1.6%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 56,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 502,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

