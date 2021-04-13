BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,885. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.85 and a beta of -1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.92.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

