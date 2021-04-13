Bismuth Hits 24-Hour Volume of $462.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $462.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,640,607 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

