Bitball Treasure Price Up 0.3% This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $81.36 or 0.00128945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $36.61 million and approximately $628,570.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.