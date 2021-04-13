Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0217

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $785,440.64 and approximately $567.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,773.81 or 1.00101099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00039879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.71 or 0.00487700 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.50 or 0.00320995 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.00774271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00124906 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,268,951 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.