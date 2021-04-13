bitCNY Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $63.47 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00261152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.88 or 0.00678490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,620.75 or 0.99763344 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.39 or 0.00916667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00020384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.