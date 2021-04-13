BitCoal (COAL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,881.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 217.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $34,244.19 and approximately $2,881.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 161.3% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.81 or 0.00513948 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001284 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2,856.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 812.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

