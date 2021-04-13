Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Capitalization Hits $29,994.89

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $29,994.89 and approximately $47.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00029653 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003722 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003417 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

