Bitcoin Confidential Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $16,311.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

