Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Hits $574.29 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $574.29 million and approximately $49.45 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00004870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021330 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

