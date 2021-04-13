Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $113.66 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $106.83 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $113.66 or 0.00179756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.51 or 0.00366148 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00136191 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

