Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.07 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $13.13 or 0.00020745 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $100,406.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001199 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 157,803 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

