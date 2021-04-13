Bitcoin Rhodium Price Hits $2.09 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

