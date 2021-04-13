Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $293.62 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $293.62 or 0.00463387 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and $1.40 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,364.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $740.40 or 0.01168475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00064220 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001943 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,704,508 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.