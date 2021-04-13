Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $589.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $110,723.12 and approximately $589.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00069052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00259887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,797.92 or 1.00145074 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.75 or 0.00861387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

