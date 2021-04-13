BitcoinZ 24-Hour Volume Reaches $16,187.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $16,187.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.68 or 0.00354746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.00178204 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00135335 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001776 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,190,009,556 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

