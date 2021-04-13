BitTorrent (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $5.16 billion and approximately $1.76 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00024294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004082 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000109 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

