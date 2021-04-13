BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Price Tops $0.29

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. BIZZCOIN has a market cap of $2.26 million and $126,491.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00019758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00625441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00038286 BTC.

BIZZCOIN (CRYPTO:BIZZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,755,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

