BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of BJ opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,213. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $53,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,274,000 after purchasing an additional 665,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

