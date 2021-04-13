Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $101,950.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $111,043.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,583. The stock has a market cap of $921.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.