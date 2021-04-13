BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00023688 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,597,960 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

