Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackline Safety stock remained flat at $$6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

