Blackmoon (BMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $245.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00087068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.10 or 0.00626579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038013 BTC.

About Blackmoon

BMC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

