BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Read More: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.