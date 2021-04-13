BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BHK opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.