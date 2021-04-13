BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
