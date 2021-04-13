BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

