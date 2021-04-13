BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $15.18.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
