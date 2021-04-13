BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE:DSU opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $11.13.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
