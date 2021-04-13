BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

