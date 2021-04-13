BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE BDJ opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.