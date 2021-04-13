BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $11.97.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
