BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $13.14.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

